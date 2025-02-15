Southern men's basketball gets back on track with win over Prairie View A&M

BATON ROUGE - After suffering their first loss of SWAC play on Monday, the Southern men's basketball team got back in the win column Saturday at home against Prairie View A&M.

Southern led the whole way and had ten different players score in the 72-60 victory. DaMariee Jones led Southern with 11 points.

With the win, Southern is now 16-9 overall and 11-1 in SWAC play. The Jaguars hold a three-game lead in the conference standings.

Southern hosts Texas Southern on Monday night at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.