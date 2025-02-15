74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern men's basketball gets back on track with win over Prairie View A&M

38 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, February 15 2025 Feb 15, 2025 February 15, 2025 8:38 PM February 15, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - After suffering their first loss of SWAC play on Monday, the Southern men's basketball team got back in the win column Saturday at home against Prairie View A&M.

Southern led the whole way and had ten different players score in the 72-60 victory. DaMariee Jones led Southern with 11 points.

With the win, Southern is now 16-9 overall and 11-1 in SWAC play. The Jaguars hold a three-game lead in the conference standings.

Southern hosts Texas Southern on Monday night at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days