Southern men's basketball defeats Alabama State 65-57

Image from Southern Basketball

ALABAMA - Southern men's basketball defeated Alabama State Thursday 65-57 in one of their last games of the season thanks to a stellar game from guard Brandon Davis.

Davis posted a season-high 31 points with four rebounds and two assists, making up almost half of Southern's points by himself.

Southern plays their final regular season game 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Alabama A&M.