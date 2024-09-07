Southern looking to get in the win column in home opener

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are moving past their week one loss to McNeese and treating it as a learning lesson.

Their attention is now on their home opener on Saturday against Savannah State.

The veterans on the team have seen the program through the good times and hard times, so they're stepping up as leaders and making the standard at Southern known.

"No matter where we are on the field, when our back is against the wall, we just gotta come out swinging. I just feel we build that trust within one another, build that trust within the game plan. I don't think we'll ever have a moment like that again," linebacker Derrick Williams said.

Southern is not underestimating their opponent just because they're a division two program. Head coach Terrence Graves says the Tigers have division one talent.

Southern takes on Savannah State at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game will be streamed on HBCU Go.