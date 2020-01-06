69°
Southern Lab to host its fifth annual Generations of Excellence Fundraising Gala

Monday, January 06 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University Laboratory School is preparing for its fifth annual 'Generations of Excellence' Fundraising Gala at the end of January. 

The event includes an awards ceremony, dinner, and silent auction during which the Lab School's students, teachers, alumni, and community partners will be honored.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment, and event proceeds will go towards supporting the Southern University Laboratory School Annual Fund. 

The gala is all set for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy at Southern University.

Click here for more information on the school. 

