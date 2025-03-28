77°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern Lab girls basketball wins second straight state title
HAMMOND - The Southern Lab girls basketball team will hang another banner.
The Kittens overcame a first half deficit to beat Cedar Creek 67-57 in the Division IV Select state championship game.
The win is Southern Lab's second straight state title and third in the last four years. The Kittens lone senior Shalia Forman led Southern Lab with 25 points and was named Most Outstanding Player.
OTHER STATE TITLE GAMES
Division I Select
Huntington 61, Woodlawn 51
Division II Select
Trending News
Vandebilt Catholic 46, Madison Prep 42
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
-
Second teenager dead after 2024 double shooting on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...