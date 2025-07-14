84°
Southern Jaguars thin on SWAC pre-season honor roll
BIRMINGHAM - The Southern Jaguars held one of the top spots on the Southwestern Athletic Conference 2025 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections but not many others when the honors were announced by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors on Monday in advance of the SWAC Media Days on Wednesday.
Southern’s Ckelby Givens was tabbed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after leading the SWAC in tackles for loss (26.5) and second in sacks.
Givens helped the Jaguars win the 2024 SWAC West Division title with a 7-1 conference record.
Although Givens was atop the league honors there were few other Jaguars represented on the All-SWAC preseason teams with none on the first team offense and only tight end Dupree Fuller on the second team offense.
Southern's defense was better represented with Givens on the All-SWAC first team joined by linebacker Vincent Paige, Jr. and defensive back Horacio Johnson, while defensive back Herman Brister III made the second team.
A complete list of Preseason All-SWAC Football selections is listed below.
2025 Preseason SWAC Football Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year
Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
Defensive Player of the Year
Ckelby Givens, Southern
2025 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team Selections
All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
Running Back: Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State
Running Back: Thad Franklin Jr., Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: D'Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Charles Davis, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Ronald Brown, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Desmond Daniels, Alabama State
Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State
Wide Receiver: Joanes Fortilien, Jackson State
Tight End: Marvin Landy, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Bryce Cage, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Davion Westmoreland, Florida A&M
Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Vincent Paige Jr., Southern
Linebacker: Nay'Ron Jenkins, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: TJ Huggins, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Horacio Johnson, Southern
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State
Punter: Johnny Schifano, Grambling State
Return Specialist: Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Cam Ransom, Bethune-Cookman
Running Back: Lamagea McDowell, Prairie View A&M
Running Back: BJ Curry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Smith, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Tahj Martin, Grambling State
Offensive Lineman: Dezmond Penn, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Tyrell Lawrence, Alabama A&M
Wide Receiver: Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman
Wide Receiver: Trenton Leary, Texas Southern
Tight End: Dupree Fuller, Southern
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Damarcus Thompson, Texas Southern
Defensive Lineman: Adrian Hall, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Lineman: James Gardner Jr., Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Nick Glenn, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Reid Pulliam, Jackson State
Linebacker: Ashton Taylor, Jackson State
Linebacker: Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Shamar Hawkins, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Blake Davis, Grambling State
Defensive Back: Herman Brister III, Southern
Defensive Back: Jameel Sanders, Florida A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Trey Glymph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Punter: Jeremy Ramirez, Texas Southern
