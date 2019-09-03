Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is looking for the next "Voice of the Jags." The athletic department held open auditions Monday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

"I've always wanted to do voice-overs, radio or television, or something like that," Gregory Washington said.

Washington was one of about half a dozen to audition for the position. The 55-year-old works in healthcare but has been a lifelong Southern fan. He thinks he's got what it takes to have a permanent seat in the press box.

"Number one, I love football," Washington said. "I love talking and I have the voice for it."

Also auditioning was Tanesha Craig-Stewart. The Southern alumna was the only female to tryout.

"I'll admit, I love breaking barriers," Craig-Stewart said. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to represent and to also really get the opportunity to do something different and show someone that they can do it too."

Southern hopes to have a new announcer in place for its home opener later this month. Washington says he'll take tremendous pride in the position if he is selected.

"Just sitting in that press box and looking down at that field it was very humbling and it would be an honor," Washington said.