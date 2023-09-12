Latest Weather Blog
Southern grad student, 79, murdered inside his own home; family pleading for answers
BATON ROUGE - A 79-year-old man who was pursuing his master's degree was found shot to death inside his home on Saturday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, John Brown was found dead shortly before 10 a.m. at his house on Leonidas Drive. As of Monday, police have not determined a suspect or motive in the killing.
Brown's family says the news of his death shocked them over the weekend.
"I have no idea who would want to hurt him," said his daughter, Stephanie Brown James.
Brown was a student at Southern University and set to earn his master's degree in December. He leaves behind a large family, including more than 30 grandchildren, according to his daughter.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Brown's murder should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after allegedly raping LSU student in her dorm room
-
Homeowners say squatter who tried to sell their house is out on...
-
Mom claims EBR teacher groomed her son for years as school officials...
-
Southern grad student, 79, murdered inside his own home; family pleading for...
-
Race in Gonzales honors fallen 9/11 heroes