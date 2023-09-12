Southern grad student, 79, murdered inside his own home; family pleading for answers

BATON ROUGE - A 79-year-old man who was pursuing his master's degree was found shot to death inside his home on Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, John Brown was found dead shortly before 10 a.m. at his house on Leonidas Drive. As of Monday, police have not determined a suspect or motive in the killing.

Brown's family says the news of his death shocked them over the weekend.

"I have no idea who would want to hurt him," said his daughter, Stephanie Brown James.

Brown was a student at Southern University and set to earn his master's degree in December. He leaves behind a large family, including more than 30 grandchildren, according to his daughter.

Anyone with information on Brown's murder should call (225) 389-4869.