Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival

Baton Rouge - Southern football is preparing for Hurricane Francine to make landfall while also preparing for a big rivalry game this weekend.

The Jags will face the Jackson State Tigers for the 69th time in program history this Saturday.

First, they have to get through the storm passing through the area this week, but they're not letting that affect their game preparation.

Head Coach Terrence Graves says they are monitoring the weather, but they still plan on practicing this week to get ready for the game.

"It's not really affecting our preparation. We're going to practice today (Tuesday). We look to practice tomorrow. We just got to wait and see if it's bad tonight, going into the morning, probably, if we're able to, we'll go indoors and and you still get stuff done. I you know, did it as a player, done it as a coach, you know, hopefully it'll be through on Thursday, then we'll be able to get back out on Thursday. If we're not able to get out tomorrow," Graves said at his weekly press conference.

Southern plays Jackson State at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.