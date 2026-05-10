Livingston Parish residents deal with high water, flooding after weekend rainfall

DENHAM SPRINGS - In Livingston Parish, the heavy rain over the weekend caused high water and flooding, including along Joe May Road in Denham Springs.

Jackie and Marie Wesley are longtime residents of Joe May Road, where they said the water reached three feet deep in their yard and even on the road at some points.

"We've been here since I think 1977, and we never had water like this when our kids were little," Marie said.

The area in and around Joe May Road received around eight inches of rain over the past 72 hours, according to the WBRZ Storm Station.

"It started coming up Friday, and then yesterday morning we got up, and it was worse, and then last night it got even deeper," Marie Wesley said.

Jackie Wesley says the water came from West Colyell Creek, which the Wesleys live right next to, and the bridge that runs over it.

"Some years back, they changed the bridge out, and when they did, they took the knoll out of the top of the bridge where it lowered it down," Jackie Wesley said.

The couple says the bridge gathers water, and debris gets stuck underneath, causing water to back up.

Marie Wesley says that the water on the street can reach three feet at times.

"Gravity drainage does the cleanup of the canal and stuff, and they do a pretty good job on it. It's just they can't correct the bridge. For a lot of people, they go underwater, and it messes their homes up and stuff every time it happens," Jackie Wesley said.

One of the neighboring homes had water filling their yard and driveway. The Wesleys say the neighbors sometimes park on their property just to make sure their cars don't get caught in the water.

On the other side of the parish is the Robinwood subdivision, a place that's been experiencing its own problems with flooding. WBRZ visited the subdivision in March when its drainage canals flooded into people's yards.

Robinwood HOA President Priscilla Ehlers said while the water didn't rise to the levels when it rained in March, it still flooded her driveway and parts of her backyard. Ehlers says it's been frustrating, always thinking that a large rain event could result in flooding.

"Every time we have torrential downpours for hours on end, I always keep an eye on what's going on, and hopefully the power doesn't go out. We have to get prepared if we're going to have a couple days' worth of rain, make sure everything's picked up out of our yard," Ehlers said.

WBRZ reached out to the Livingston Parish Public Works Department and the Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District. We have not heard back.

The drainage district posted on social media, saying crews have been working throughout the district to monitor conditions and address concerns. The district asks Livingston parish residents to reach out if anyone sees blocked culverts or drainage issues.