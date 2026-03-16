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Southern football starts anew under Marshall Faulk

2 hours 37 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 6:41 PM March 16, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - Southern started anew on Monday as new head coach Marshall Faulk conducted the Jaguar football teams' first spring practice session just outside of Mumford Stadium. 

Faulk takes over a Jag team that will feature not only a first time head coach in Faulk but a roster that has been largely rebuilt after a disastrous 2025 season.

The former NFL great and New Orleans native will be cutting his coaching teeth on the Bluff after working as an assistant with Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Faulk is understanding that this spring session will be instrumental in building the programs directives that he hopes carry over to success when the 2026 season starts.

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The Jaguars are replacing nearly every coach on the staff and a number of players from a team that finished the 2025 season with a 2-10 record under then head coach Terrence Graves. 

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