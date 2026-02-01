34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern football releases 2026 schedule

3 hours 25 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, February 01 2026 Feb 1, 2026 February 01, 2026 4:55 PM February 01, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - As year one of the Marshall Faulk era nears, Southern University released their 2026 football schedule Sunday afternoon.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Aug. 29 - vs Alabama St. (Birmingham)

Sep. 5 - vs Kentucky St.

Sep. 12 - at Houston 

Sep. 19 - vs Louisiana Christian

Sep. 26 - at Jackson St

Trending News

Oct. 3 - vs Arkansas - Pine Bluff (homecoming)

Oct. 10 - at Prairie View A&M

Oct. 17 - at Texas Southern

Oct. 31 - at Florida A&M

Nov. 7 - vs Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 14 - vs Alcorn St.

Nov. 28 - vs Grambling (Bayou Classic)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days