Southern football releases 2025 schedule

BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday.

The Jaguars open up the season in the SWAC/MEAC Challenge on August 23 against North Carolina Central in Atlanta.

The defending SWAC West Champions have homes games with Alabama State, Jackson State, Prairie View, Florida A&M, and Texas Southern.

2025 Southern Jaguar football schedule (home games in bold)

August 23 vs. North Carolina Central (SWAC/MEAC Challenge, Atlanta)

August 30 @ Mississippi Valley State

September 6 vs. Alabama State

September 13 @ Fresno State

September 27 vs. Jackson State

October 11 @ Bethune-Cookman

October 18 vs. Prairie View (Homecoming)

October 25 vs. Florida A&M

November 1 @ Arkansas Pine-Bluff

November 8 @ Alcorn State

November 15 vs. Texas Southern

November 29 vs. Grambling (Bayou Classic)