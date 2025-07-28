82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern football goes full pads in week two of fall camp

13 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 10:47 PM July 28, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team is already in week two of fall camp.

The Jaguars, just like the Saints, practiced in full pads on Monday. With Terrence Graves entering his second season as head coach, and retaining most of the same staff, the Jaguars are adjusting well to the demands of camp.

Southern is less than four weeks from the season opener against NC Central in Atlanta on August 23.

