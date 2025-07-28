82°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern football goes full pads in week two of fall camp
BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team is already in week two of fall camp.
The Jaguars, just like the Saints, practiced in full pads on Monday. With Terrence Graves entering his second season as head coach, and retaining most of the same staff, the Jaguars are adjusting well to the demands of camp.
Southern is less than four weeks from the season opener against NC Central in Atlanta on August 23.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
6-year-old boy from Baton Rouge steals spotlight at Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest...
-
At least 5 people, including a police officer, killed in a Manhattan...
-
Federal judge grants request to dismiss lawsuit targeting new Impact Charter School...
-
Howell Community Park pool will remain closed for the year
-
Gonzales city budget stalemate continues