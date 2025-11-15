Latest Weather Blog
Southern football falls in final home game in Mumford this season
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars started strong and fade fast once again in this tough season on the Bluff.
Southern raced out to a 21-7 lead in the first half of their game against Texas Southern but once again turnovers plagued the Jaguars allowing the Tigers to work their way back into the game and the eventual 35-30 win.
Southern is now 1-10 on the season and 0-7 in SWAC play and will take the week off to prepare for their season finale against Grambling in the Bayou Classic in the Superdome on November 29.
Southern outgained the Tigers with an effective offensive day rushing for 224 yards behind a big day from former Catholic High Bear Barry Remo who had 24 carries for 120 yards. Both SU quarterbacks who played had rushing touchdowns as Ashton Strother and Cam'Ron McCoy ran for nearly 100 yards between the two of them.
Strother finished the day 11 of 21 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss