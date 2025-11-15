Southern football falls in final home game in Mumford this season

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars started strong and fade fast once again in this tough season on the Bluff.

Southern raced out to a 21-7 lead in the first half of their game against Texas Southern but once again turnovers plagued the Jaguars allowing the Tigers to work their way back into the game and the eventual 35-30 win.

Southern is now 1-10 on the season and 0-7 in SWAC play and will take the week off to prepare for their season finale against Grambling in the Bayou Classic in the Superdome on November 29.

Southern outgained the Tigers with an effective offensive day rushing for 224 yards behind a big day from former Catholic High Bear Barry Remo who had 24 carries for 120 yards. Both SU quarterbacks who played had rushing touchdowns as Ashton Strother and Cam'Ron McCoy ran for nearly 100 yards between the two of them.

Strother finished the day 11 of 21 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.