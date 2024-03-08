Latest Weather Blog
Southern football announces coaching staff for 2024 season
BATON ROUGE - New Southern football coach Terrence Graves announced his coaching staff for the 2024 season on Friday.
Former Alcorn State Head Coach Fred McNair is one of four new coaches on Graves' staff. McNair, who went 48-33 with the Braves over the last seven seasons, will coach tight ends.
Ten coaches return from the 2023 staff.
2024 Southern University football coaching staff
Terrence Graves - Head Coach
Mark Frederick - Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs
Henry Miller* - Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks
Trending News
Everett Todd - Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Ends
Willie Totten* - Quarterbacks
Fred McNair - Tight Ends
Chris Scott* - Linebackers
Damon Nivens* - Offensive Line
Quentin Burrell* - Wide Receivers
Damarcus Miller* - Defensive Tackles
Sean Wallace* - Safeties
Randal Moore - Strength and Conditioning
Rick Jackson* - Director of Football Operations | Recruiting Coordinator
Joe McWilliams* - Defensive Graduate Assistant | Defensive Backs
Kaleb Williams* - Defensive Student Assistant
*- returned from 2023 coaching staff
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2024 Cajun Classic attracts worldwide wheelchair tennis athletes
-
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell...
-
Holi Fest set to color the streets of Baton Rouge Saturday
-
Kids learn gun safety as Louisiana 4-H Club holds regional shooting sports...
-
Central Police arrest woman on vehicular homicide; syringe found in car after...