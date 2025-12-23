Southern fans to pay to park for sold-out home opener

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for a hotly anticipated game between the Southern Jags and Jackson State sold out before noon Friday, and a packed campus means parking will be at a premium. Saturday's game marks the first time fans have had to pay to park on game day.

Kickoff for Southern's first home game of the season at A W Mumford Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m.

With a full stadium practically guaranteed, parking could be a concern as fans file into the stadium on The Bluffs. As with any event, people turning out should try to arrive early, but they should also be prepared to pay to park on campus if they don't already have reserved parking or are an enrolled student. Saturday's game will be the first time it has been put into effect.

University officials say the parking fee will be $10 to park on campus during football games this season. SUBR Interim Athletic Director, Roman Banks, says the fee will give the school budget a boost, but it should also contribute to safer overall experience for fans on game day as well.

"We hope this helps us financially as well, but we're definitely looking at the safety and protecting the perimeter of the university. This is also what other institutions do anyway so I just think that this is growing our game into today's time," said Banks.

The university board approved the parking fee close to a year ago.