Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic

Jackson, MS - The Southern Jaguars were not able to snap their losing streak to Jackson State as they fall 15-33 at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

Jackson State started early with a field goal and a touchdown in the first quarter. They would end the first half with 23 points off of 269 total offensive yards.

Southern's offense struggled to produce early on. The Jags had 111 offensive yards in the first quarter; only 14 of those yards came on the ground. Southern was able to kick a 29 yard field goal right before half time, but they still trailed 3-23.

In the second quarter, starting quarterback Czavian Teasett went down with an injury after he was sacked. Before the injury, Teasett completed 60% of his passes for 35 yards before Noah Bodden took over.

Southern was able to get their first touchdown of the night in the third quarter when CJ Russell ran one in from three yards out, but the two point conversion attempt was no good.

Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan would rush in a touchdown near the end of the quarter to go up 33-9.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, Southern would push the ball 97 yards down field before reaching the endzone again.

Noah Bodden threw a 16 yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Minor Jr., but again, the two point conversion play was no good. Southern would trail 15-33 at that point.