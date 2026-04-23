Southern board votes to establish law school in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT — The Southern University Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to establish a law school at Shreveport, giving Louisiana a fifth law school.

A consultant's report highlighted a strong need to establish a law school in northern Louisiana.

"This is a bold and forward-looking decision that reflects our commitment to meeting the educational and workforce needs of Louisiana," board Chairman Tony Clayton said in a statement. "Establishing a law school in Shreveport strengthens our mission to provide access and opportunity, while positioning the Southern University System to have an even greater impact across the state."

Alvin Washington, chancellor of the Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, said the move was a significant step.

"This initiative represents an important opportunity to extend the Law Center's mission and impact," Washington said. "We are committed to producing practice-ready graduates and increasing access to legal education for students who aspire to serve their communities. Expanding into Shreveport allows us to do just that."