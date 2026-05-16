Pierre Part voters approve drainage fee that would raise $1,000

PIERRE PART – Voters in a portion of Assumption Parish have unanimously approved a $75 parcel fee to raise money for the Pierre Part Settlement Gravity Drainage District.

The fee will raise about $1,000 a year over the next 10 years and will be collected for each lot or subdivided portion of land.

Complete but unofficial results showed the proposal passing 6-0.

The money is dedicated to the purpose of paying the cost of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection and hurricane flood protection.