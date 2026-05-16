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East Feliciana voters approve three ballot proposals for local school system

58 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 9:28 PM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
A photo of an elementary school body in East Feliciana Parish.

CLINTON – Voters in East Feliciana Parish on Saturday approved three tax proposals to raise money for the local public school system.

The proposals included a 17-mill property tax dedicated to teacher salary and benefits, a one-cent sales tax also aimed mostly at salaries and benefits and a one-cent tax that would be split between salaries and the building, operation and maintenance of school facilities.

The property tax renewal, beginning next year, would raise about $7.5 million, while each of the sales taxes would raise $2.45 million. All three taxes would be in effect for a decade.

A 17-mill property tax on a home valued at $100,000 generates $170 in revenue.

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Additionally, voters in East Feliciana approved a 2.5 mill property tax for the Audubon Regional Library system. St. Helena, which is also voting on the tax, is voting in favor of it with 10 of 11 precincts reporting.

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