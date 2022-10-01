Southern blasts UAPB 59-3 behind BeSean McCray's 5 total touchdowns

For a team that got shutout to open SWAC play, the Southern Jaguars did the shuttin' up Saturday night against UAPB. The 59-3 victory featured an inspired effort from quarterback BeSean McCray, 4 passing touchdowns to go along with one rushing.

The defense wasn't too shabby itself. The Jaguar secondary forcing 4 interceptions, 3 in the first half, as well as allowing just three yards rushing.

With the win, Southern moves to 2-2 with Eric Dooley's return to Prairie View looming next Saturday.