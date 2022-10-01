63°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern blasts UAPB 59-3 behind BeSean McCray's 5 total touchdowns
For a team that got shutout to open SWAC play, the Southern Jaguars did the shuttin' up Saturday night against UAPB. The 59-3 victory featured an inspired effort from quarterback BeSean McCray, 4 passing touchdowns to go along with one rushing.
The defense wasn't too shabby itself. The Jaguar secondary forcing 4 interceptions, 3 in the first half, as well as allowing just three yards rushing.
Trending News
With the win, Southern moves to 2-2 with Eric Dooley's return to Prairie View looming next Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane Ian likely to affect Louisiana homeowner's insurance rates
-
High schools being asked to play some football games on Thursdays due...
-
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said...
-
Overnight closures planned on I-10, I-110 in Baton Rouge this weekend
-
Officials trying to limit development in BR's flood-prone areas as neighborhoods continue...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League