Southern blasts UAPB 59-3 behind BeSean McCray's 5 total touchdowns

Saturday, October 01 2022
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

For a team that got shutout to open SWAC play, the Southern Jaguars did the shuttin' up Saturday night against UAPB. The 59-3 victory featured an inspired effort from quarterback BeSean McCray, 4 passing touchdowns to go along with one rushing. 

The defense wasn't too shabby itself. The Jaguar secondary forcing 4 interceptions, 3 in the first half, as well as allowing just three yards rushing.

With the win, Southern moves to 2-2 with Eric Dooley's return to Prairie View looming next Saturday.

