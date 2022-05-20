75°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars dominate game 1 over Alcorn St., winning 21-2. The Jags put up 9 runs in the first inning, including a grand slam by Jovante Dorris.
Trending News
Southern now improves to 19-9 in conference play, which is first in the SWAC West. They will look to win their 4th straight conference series, and 10th straight SWAC game tomorrow at 6.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...