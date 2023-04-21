67°
Southern baseball wins game 1 vs Grambling 6-5

By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball gets the win over rival Grambling in game 1. The Jaguars improve to 13-19 on the year, and 8-5 in SWAC play.

Jags pitcher Nicholas Wilson had 13 strikeouts on the night, and only gave up 1 run in 7 innings pitched. Offensively O'Neill Burgos had 2 RBI's on the game.

Game 2 will be tomorrow at 3 pm. 

