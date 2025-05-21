74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern baseball drops SWAC Tournament opener

28 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 3:20 PM May 21, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Southern baseball team's SWAC Tournament didn't get off to a good start on Wednesday.

The Jaguars lost to No. 2 seed Florida A&M, 9-1, in the opening round of the double-elimination conference tournament.

Southern scored a run in the top of the seventh to make it a 3-1 deficit, but the Rattlers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to put the game away.

Trending News

The Jaguars face elimination Thursday at noon against the loser of Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Grambling.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days