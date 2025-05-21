Southern baseball drops SWAC Tournament opener

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Southern baseball team's SWAC Tournament didn't get off to a good start on Wednesday.

The Jaguars lost to No. 2 seed Florida A&M, 9-1, in the opening round of the double-elimination conference tournament.

Southern scored a run in the top of the seventh to make it a 3-1 deficit, but the Rattlers scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to put the game away.

The Jaguars face elimination Thursday at noon against the loser of Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Grambling.