Southern Athletics to name football stadium field after Pete Richardson

Longtime and successful former Southern head football Coach Pete Richardson will soon have the field he coached on named after him as Southern University Athletics has announced they will make the move to honor the national championship winning coach.

"Pete Richardson Field" at "A.W. Mumford Stadium" will link Southern's two most successful head football coaches in the same location as Mumford won 5 black college national championships and 11 SWAC Championships during his 27 years on the Bluff.

Richardson coached Southern to five SWAC titles in football (1993, 97, 98, 99 & 2003) and four Black National Championships (1993, 95, 97 & 2003) as well as earning SWAC coach of the year honors five times.

According to a post on the school website the Southern University System Board of Supervisors approved the field naming change on Friday morning.



