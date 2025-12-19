Southeastern University asks residents to donate Christmas trees after holiday for wetland restoration

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University is asking residents who live near the school to donate their Christmas trees to have them recycled for wetland restoration.

The service, provided by Southeastern's Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station, will allow Christmas trees to have a new life after the holidays.

"Recycled Christmas trees can be put back to work in our area marshes, while also reducing the waste going into landfills," Rob Moreau, manager of Turtle Cove located on Pass Manchac between Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas, said.

This is the 31st straight year Southeastern has conducted its recycled tree program, school officials said. Each year, students from Moreau's environmental awareness class, as well as volunteers from the local community, have helped to deploy the trees into areas needed most in the Manchac Swamp Wetlands.

Approximately 45,000 trees have been deployed through the Southeastern program in the past 30 years, with the trees expected to be recycled in wetlands in March.

Trees can be dropped off beginning Jan. 6 through the day after Mardi Gras from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hammond maintenance facility, located at 18104 Hwy. 190 next to Piggly Wiggly Supermarket. Trees should be dropped off using the gate on Falcon Drive next to Piggly Wiggly. During those same dates, city of Ponchatoula residents can drop off trees anytime at 385 North 4th Street by the fence.

The Southeastern Sustainability Center, located at 2101 North Oak Street, will collect trees beginning Jan. 6 through the end of the month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. Moreau said a drop-off area is available at Middendorf's Restaurant, so diners going there can also drop off trees starting Jan. 7.

St. John the Baptist Parish will also collect trees and bring them to Manchac. Curbside pickup can be scheduled in St. John the Baptist Parish by calling Public Works at 985-652-4815 and will take place beginning Jan. 5 through Feb. 20.

This year, a drop-off location is offered as well. Residents can drop off trees at the Recycle Yard located behind the Percy Hebert Building at 1801 West Airline Highway in LaPlace. Collection will begin Dec. 29 and run through Feb. 20.

"For all of these sites, no flocked trees will be accepted, and all trees should be stripped of any ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands, nails and screws, etc.," officials said.