Southeastern student died Wednesday, biology building unexpectedly closed

HAMMOND - A building on Southeastern's campus was unexpectedly shut down on Wednesday afternoon.

A campus alert was sent at 2:20 p.m., saying Thelma Ryan Hall would be closed for the rest of the day.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the school released a statement saying a student died on campus.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time. We ask for respect for the privacy of the family and friends of this student.

As a valued member of the Southeastern family, we know the loss is being felt by many and we are doing everything we can to support friends, family and the wider student and staff community.

We will make every effort to help our students, staff and faculty cope with this tremendous loss. Please do not hesitate to reach out in this trying time.

We encourage anyone who has been affected by this news to contact our counseling service at 985.549.3894 or visit the Counseling Center in the Student Union.

On campus students who may need counseling help after business hours can call University Police at 2222. Police can connect you with counseling services. Off campus students who need counseling help can call 988 to contact the Crisis Intervention Center.

WBRZ has contacted school officials and law enforcement in the area. Officials have not provided any details about how the student died.