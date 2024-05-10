90°
Southeastern softball wins Southland Championship, clinches NCAA tournament appearance with walkoff home run

54 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, May 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Southeastern softball team is heading to the NCAA tournament after a walkoff three-run home run in the seventh inning won them the Southland conference championship.

Trailing 7-5 with one out in the seventh inning, Lexi Johnson hit a three-run home run to get the victory over the University of Incarnate Word.

This will be the first ever NCAA tournament appearance for SLU softball.

