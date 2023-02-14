Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich using Tommy John surgery as motivation for 2023

Two years ago, Southeastern right hander Brennan Stuprich was a freshman looking to find a role on the Lions' pitching staff. By season's end, not only was he a contributor but he was one of the Southland Conference's best arms. He was honored with Southland Freshman of the Year and was expected to be a mainstay in the weekend rotation heading into his sophomore season. But that bubble and his elbow both popped. Tommy John surgery was required to repair his torn UCL and now heading into the 2023 season, he's using the time away from baseball to fuel his comeback story.