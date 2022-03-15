Southeastern baseball upsets No. 1 Ole Miss 5-1

HAMMOND - What a night for Hammond, America as the Southeastern baseball team beats no. 1 Ole Miss 5-1. The Lions scored 5 unanswered runs and improved to 8-9 on the year.

Offensively Southeastern hit two home runs (Preston Faulkner and Tyler Finke,) and had 9 hits. On the mound Adam Guth gets the win, throwing 5 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts.

The Lions will now travel to face Samford this weekend.