Southeastern baseball upsets No. 1 Ole Miss 5-1
HAMMOND - What a night for Hammond, America as the Southeastern baseball team beats no. 1 Ole Miss 5-1. The Lions scored 5 unanswered runs and improved to 8-9 on the year.
Offensively Southeastern hit two home runs (Preston Faulkner and Tyler Finke,) and had 9 hits. On the mound Adam Guth gets the win, throwing 5 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts.
The Lions will now travel to face Samford this weekend.
