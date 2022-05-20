Southeastern baseball losses to AM-Corpus Christi 6-5; will have to face HBU in SLC elimination game

HAMMOND - Southeastern falls in game 1 of the Southland Conference tournament losing to Texas A&M Corpus Christi 6-5. The Lions will now have to play in an elimination game tomorrow at 1 against Houston Baptist.

The Islanders broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first, and Southeastern struggled to catch up although they hit 3 homers (2 solo) on the night.