75°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern baseball losses to AM-Corpus Christi 6-5; will have to face HBU in SLC elimination game
HAMMOND - Southeastern falls in game 1 of the Southland Conference tournament losing to Texas A&M Corpus Christi 6-5. The Lions will now have to play in an elimination game tomorrow at 1 against Houston Baptist.
Trending News
The Islanders broke out to a 3-0 lead in the first, and Southeastern struggled to catch up although they hit 3 homers (2 solo) on the night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...