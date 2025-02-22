South Live Oak Elementary Beta Club showcases their talents at state competition

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Beta Club at Live Oak Elementary is giving children the opportunity to use their talents in fields such as robotics, engineering and even dance.

This week, those students got to showcase their skills to the entire state at the seventh annual Louisiana State Beta Club Convention in Lafayette.

Live Oak Elementary's Ethan Doty was elected to one of the top jobs as the new Louisiana State Elementary Beta Club Vice-President.

"It's a really good opportunity because I can like help the community," Doty said.

The club is one of nearly 10,000 Beta Clubs around the country recognizing students who keep their grades up and have good conduct.

At the convention, students got to show off their talents to the whole state.

"Three years ago, I had new sponsors come in, Mrs. Diesi and Ms. Seals, and after their first year, Miss Stacy approached me and asked me if the students could go to a convention," Live Oak Principal Amy Savage said.

Several of the students created their robot truck that is programmed to pick up dog toys.

"We have two grips on the ends of the claws. One motor to move both of the fingers on the claw," Club Member Ruth St. Romain said.

The club's musicology team of Landry Seals, Caden Dugas, Caleb Haley and Eleanore Perkings were some of the big winners of the week, finishing second.

"Musicology is really a bunch of facts about music. There are composers and types of music. They had a bunch of questions about like what the song was, who wrote it," Seals said.

In addition, Violet Patton came in fifth place for Poetry, Beau Darbonne came in fourth place for Black and White Photography and Harper Messina came in third place for Mixed Media Art. The dance team of Brynn Messina, Harper Messina, Violet Patton, Edith Guidry, Saylor Jackson, Saralyn Smith and Piper Colfelt came in fourth.

"I want to give credit, to our sponsors and the parents that support us. They have spent so many hours after school working with these kids, both on campus and in their own homes," Savage said.

Twelve of the club members qualified for the National Elementary Beta Convention in Orlando, Florida. That will take place from June 27-29.