South Carolina 24 | LSU 52 FINAL

After going a perfect 3 for 3 on the opening drive, freshman QB TJ Finley capped off the 75 yard drive with a 1 yard touchdown run to give LSU an early 7-0 lead.

Just as quickly as the Tigers scored, the Gamecocks answered. Running back Kevin Harris with a 45 yard touchdown run to tie it at 7.

37 yard field goal by Cade York made it 10-7 LSU.

Start of the second quarter featured Finley hitting Terrace Marshall in the back corner of the end zone to make it 17-7 LSU.

45 yard field goal by Parker White trimmed the LSU lead to a touchdown.

After an interception, Finley went back to work hitting Terrace Marshall for a 51 yard strike for six to make it 24-10 LSU which was immediately added to with a pick 6 from Elias Ricks to add another 7 making it 31-10 at the half. In his first two quarters of collegiate football TJ Finley was 14 for 18, 216 yards and 2 touchdowns plus one rushing touchdown. Terrace Marshall being the recipient of those two touchdown passes.

South Carolina continued to hurt the Tigers on the ground in the second half. Kevin Harris ripped off a 49 yard run to get SC into Tiger territory which ended with Harris taking it in for the score from 1 yard out, making it 31-17 LSU.

LSU special teams finally got into the action with a Trey Palmer 95 yard kickoff return touchdown. Tigers rolling 38-17.

Ty Davis-Price had been a constant force in the run game all night and decided the third quarter was the best time to set up shop in the end zone. A 4 yard rush gives the Tigers 45 points and a 28 point lead.

4th quarter the lead grew as did the rushing yards. John Emery got into the score column with a 3 yard run to give the Tigers 52 points, their largest total of the season.

Falling asleep for the majority of the 4th quarter, South Carolina scores a meaningless touchdown on a Josh Vann 5 yard touchdown reception. Still a huge hole to climb out of at 52-24.