Sorrento Police Chief explains how he was grazed by bullet

BELLE RIVER - Sorrento Police Chief Earl Theriot says he was grazed by a bullet this week while getting his Belle River camp ready for the Labor Day weekend.

"I was just like this getting stuff out of my truck, and I heard the shot and I turned and pow it got me right here on the back of my neck. And like I said I could feel when it hit me," he said.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Mike Waguespack confirms to News 2 that his deputies were called out to Theriot's camp for a reported shooting. When they arrived they cancelled an ambulance and questioned neighbors but couldn't find who was responsible. Neighbors who live near Theriot are concerned.

"It's too close for comfort for sure," said Tressi Coupel.

Theriot says he felt a burning sensation on his neck and started bleeding. He says he's lucky the injury wasn't severe.

"It was really scary, because like I said, if you look at where it hit at, if it would have been an inch over it could have went through my neck or if it would have been a little higher it would have hit me in the side of my head in the temple," he said.

Both Theriot and neighbors want this situation to serve as a reminder when it comes to gun safety.

"They shouldn't be target practicing in their front yard. There's plenty of woods, people always hunting back here. There's no excuse to be in your front yard shooting," said Coupel.

"People shouldn't even be shooting. You know if you want to go sight your rifle in or target practice, go to a range somewhere you know. They got these indoor ranges or you can go to the sheriff's office ranges and sight in rifles and stuff like that," said Theriot.

As Theriot recovers, he's hoping others learn from this.