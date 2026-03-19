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Sorrento man sentenced to 25 years in plea deal following child pornography, simple burglary arrests

3 hours 39 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 7:15 AM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO — A Sorrento man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after taking a plea deal in connection with child pornography and simple burglary arrests.

According to the 23rd JDC, 36-year-old Matthew Corkern III must also register as a sex offender following his sentence.

In December 2024, authorities received a tip that Corkern had child pornography. After raiding his home and finding a multitude of images and videos containing child sexual abuse material linked to him in April 2025, authorities arrested Corkern on 62 counts of possession of pornography involving children under 13 years old.

During that time, Corkern was also arrested for simple burglary in Ascension Parish. 

Corkern was sentenced to five years for the burglary and 25 years for the child sexual abuse material investigation. The sentences will be served concurrently with credit for time served.

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