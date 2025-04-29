Sorrento man arrested on hundreds of counts of child sexual abuse materials

SORRENTO - A Sorrento man arrested Friday after a search of his home is now accused of having nearly 800 images and videos of child sexual abuse, police said.

Matthew Corkern, 35, was initially booked with 62 counts of possession of pornography involving children under 13 years old after an investigation that began in December culminated in the search of his home, according to a State Police news release. The tip that launched the investigation included information about a social media account, which police said was later linked to Corkern, that contained child sexual abuse videos.

After the search of Corkern's home, police said a cell phone belonging to him was analyzed and 730 pictures and videos of child sexual abuse were discovered. On Monday, he was booked with an additional 730 counts of possession of pornography involving children under 13.

The case, which involved collaboration among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, is still being investigated, police said.