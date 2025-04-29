73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sorrento man arrested on hundreds of counts of child sexual abuse materials

2 hours 41 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 10:10 PM April 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

SORRENTO - A Sorrento man arrested Friday after a search of his home is now accused of having nearly 800 images and videos of child sexual abuse, police said.

Matthew Corkern, 35, was initially booked with 62 counts of possession of pornography involving children under 13 years old after an investigation that began in December culminated in the search of his home, according to a State Police news release. The tip that launched the investigation included information about a social media account, which police said was later linked to Corkern, that contained child sexual abuse videos.

After the search of Corkern's home, police said a cell phone belonging to him was analyzed and 730 pictures and videos of child sexual abuse were discovered. On Monday, he was booked with an additional 730 counts of possession of pornography involving children under 13.

Trending News

The case, which involved collaboration among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, is still being investigated, police said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days