Son of longtime EBR councilman dies 10 years after shooting that left him paralyzed
BATON ROUGE - The son of a longtime EBR metro councilman has died, more than a decade after he was shot in an armed robbery.
Thomas Loupe died Friday after being paralyzed since the Feb. 2012 shooting, according to an obituary published in The Advocate.
Loupe was the son of EBR Metro Councilman Chandler Loupe, who held a seat on the council for more than a decade before leaving office in 2020.
