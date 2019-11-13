51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Son of Alton Sterling still considered incompetent to stand trial for child rape

46 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 November 13, 2019 3:43 PM November 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Deyja Charles

BATON ROUGE - The adult son of Alton Sterling, the man killed by a Baton Rouge police officer in 2016, is still considered incompetent to stand trial for a rape case.

Cameron Sterling, 19, is charged with first-degree rape in the attack nearly a year ago on a then 8-year-old boy. State District Judge Don Johnson found in February that Sterling's trial could not proceed after a panel of doctors conducted psychiatric exams.

At that time, Sterling's attorney said doctors treating him believe his competency could be restored. Johnson ordered Sterling to be transferred to a state mental hospital in Jackson for treatment.

After a review of his status Tuesday, Johnson found that Sterling's trial still cannot proceed. He set another review for May 11.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days