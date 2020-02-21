Son charged with manslaughter after elderly man found gravely ill, covered in sores

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested for the death of his father, who was found sitting in a recliner covered in sores.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Friday that Wayne Warren, 58, was booked for manslaughter. His father, 95-year-old William Warren, was found sitting in a chair, with "numerous" sores on his body at their Mayhaw Drive home Feb. 5.

The elderly victim died in the hospital two days later. The coroner's office later determined that his son's neglect played a role in Warren's death.

Wayne Warren was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of cruelty to the infirmed and manslaughter.