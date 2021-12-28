Some Louisiana OMV locations closed amid COVID surge

Several Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle locations are closed due to ongoing as the state sees a new wave of cases.

As of Tuesday, a dozen OMV location across the state remained closed due to "impacts of COVID-19." Those locations can be found below.

-Crowley

-Mandeville

-Chalmette

-Monroe

-Franklinton

-New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)

-Jennings

-Shreveport

-Lafayette

-Westwego

-Livingston

-Winnsboro

The OMV is asking customers to use online services rather than visiting offices in person whenever possible. Reopening dates have not been announced for impacted locations at this time.