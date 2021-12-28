78°
Latest Weather Blog
Some Louisiana OMV locations closed amid COVID surge
Several Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle locations are closed due to ongoing as the state sees a new wave of cases.
As of Tuesday, a dozen OMV location across the state remained closed due to "impacts of COVID-19." Those locations can be found below.
-Crowley
-Mandeville
-Chalmette
-Monroe
-Franklinton
Trending News
-New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)
-Jennings
-Shreveport
-Lafayette
-Westwego
-Livingston
-Winnsboro
The OMV is asking customers to use online services rather than visiting offices in person whenever possible. Reopening dates have not been announced for impacted locations at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC recommends shorter quarantine time
-
News 2 Geaux: Saints fall to Dolphins, 20-3
-
News 2 Geaux: State Police issue alert for missing child
-
'More infectious but less severe': how the Omicron variant of COVID-19 compares...
-
Pool contractor disappears; leaves customers thousands of dollars in debt