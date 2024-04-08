70°
Some Livingston Parish residents to experience water discoloration during fire hydrant testing
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents in Livingston Parish Fire District 4 may experience water discoloration during fire hydrant testing Tuesday and Wednesday.
The fire department said a contracted company, Fire Management Solutions LLC., will be inspecting and flow testing hydrants to determine flow rates, which help determine a Fire Protection Rating of the area that is needed by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.
Officials said while the water may appear discolored, it will be monitored by the City of Denham Springs Water and be safe to consume.
Anyone with questions can call Fire Protection District 4 (225) 664-7123 or City of Denham Springs (225) 667-8330.
