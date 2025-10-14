86°
Some Entergy customers in Pierre Part to lose power during maintenance work near North Curtis Street

2 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, October 14 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — Several Entergy customers in Pierre Part will lose power throughout the day Tuesday as crews do maintenance work near North Curtis Street.

Around 10 customers on North Curtis, including the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Pierre Part substation, will be without power until around 5 p.m. during the maintenance work. 

"If you have business that is normally conducted at the Pierre Part Office, please contact the Sheriff's main annex at 985-369-7281," officials said. 

