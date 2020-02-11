Social media celebrates Feb. 11 as International Day of Women and Girls in Science

In honor of International Day of Women and Girls in Science, scientists around the globe are taking to social media to share their own achievements or those of female colleagues and other noteworthy figures in the scientific community.

#IAmAPhysicist I do nuclear physics to unlock the mystery of the universe via a method called Coulomb excitation. #WomenInScienceDay#womeninSTEM

Let's Celebrate women and girls in Science. International day of women and girls in science. #womandla ?????? pic.twitter.com/EHf3EtcT0w — Senamile Masango (@SenamileMasango) February 11, 2020

We're celebrating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science!



Let's look back on the life of Marie Sklodowska Curie: a Nobel Laureate who dedicated her life to science and became one of the world's greatest scientists.#WomenInScience #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/lkWQLYLA5j — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) February 11, 2020

Happy International Women and Girls in Science Day! Today I’m unphotogenically catching a train in the rain to Brisbane, to do an #Rstats course that will help me analyse data from this field trip. #WomenInScience #WomenInSTEM #larvalrestoration #coralreef #science pic.twitter.com/ynYrtDQrcY — Kerry Cameron (@kerryacameron) February 11, 2020

Some of the community's most active members are right here in Louisiana.

Dr. Tabetha Boyajian, an astronomer at Louisiana State University (LSU), is the only woman to have a star officially named after her. "Tabby's star," or KIC 8462852, is a star that has unique variations in brightness. She worked alongside a citizen-scientist group called Planet Hunters to research the unique star.

Dr. Boyajian offers the following advice to aspiring scientists, "People will judge you no matter what you do, so do something you are passionate about."

Another renowned scientist in Louisiana is Dr. Theda Daniels-Race, a distinguished professor at LSU with a special interest in nanoelectronics.

Her work covers a wide range of research related to compound semiconductor electronics. Dr. Daniels-Race and her students explore nanoscale phenomena for the development of next generation devices. Her advice to aspiring enginners is, "Don't quit!"

