Snowstorm brings winter fun to Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes, sparking community spirit

PLAQUEMINE - Across the Mississippi River, in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, the community found endless ways to take advantage of the snow event Tuesday.

The snow storm didn't keep the community in Plaquemine inside. Young Ervin said it's the first time he's ever seen snow, and he was just as amazed by the winter wonderland that covered our state as the rest of us.

"I feel so good, and I feel so proud. It's a miracle because I love playing in the snow," Ervin said.

Down the street, a family snow ball fight, and strategies were planned for attacks.

"You take the bucket, harden that snow up, dump it out, get this big ole snow ball, and pah!," one family member said.

Down the road in Port Allen, it was an "everything but a sled" event for neighbors near the levee. Kurt Whitman saw the steep slopes as an opportunity.

"I tried to think of what I could use, and I have summer inflatables so I dragged some out here, my kayaks and my horse and, having a good time, invited some neighbors out," Whitman said

During this historic snow event in our area, you don't have to stay inside.

"It's amazing, it's beautiful, the snow keeps coming down, it's packed just perfectly, I think everybody should take an opportunity to come out here and have some fun,” Whitman said.