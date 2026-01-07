73°
SNAP restrictions on candy, soda in Louisiana set to kick in next month

1 hour 46 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - SNAP restrictions on candy, energy drinks and soda are set to go into effect in Louisiana next month, the USDA's website says.

Governor Landry pushed for the changes in Louisiana, alongside 11 other states, that prevent people from using their SNAP money on what Landry called "taxpayer [subsidized] unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits." The waiver to make the change was signed in August.

The LDH's website says the restrictions will begin on Feb. 18 and last through Jan. 12, 2028. Retailers will update their systems on foods available to be purchased via SNAP, which means people will be directed to purchase soda, energy drinks and soda through other forms of payment.

On their website, the LDH said the changes are happening due to Louisiana's " high rates of diet-related illnesses, such as diabetes and heart disease."

