SNAP recipients not receiving November benefits due to federal government shutdown, governor says
BATON ROUGE - Welfare cardholders will not receive SNAP benefits for November due to the federal government shutdown, according to Governor Jeff Landry.
Landry said in a release Wednesday that any remaining benefits from previous months can still be used, but notices are being sent to recipients this week from the Department of Health that November benefits will not be available.
An update from the USDA this summer stated more than 16% of the population in Louisiana receives SNAP benefits.
Landry's website has a page regarding the shutdown and its effects here.
