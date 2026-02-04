52°
SNAP benefits program expanded to East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health expanded a benefits program that aims to incentivize buying fresh produce to East Baton Rouge Parish Walmart stores.
The Louisiana Carrot Initiative provides SNAP recipients with a 30-cent bonus for every dollar spent on fresh produce at participating retailers. Participants can earn up to $25 in bonus benefits each month, which are automatically credited to their EBT card to purchase SNAP-eligible groceries at any retailer accepting SNAP benefits.
East Baton Rouge joins Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes already taking part in the project in the capital region. More information is available here.
