Smoke Bayou celebrates Juneteenth with inaugural cook-off promoting culture and community

BATON ROUGE — Local cooks, food lovers, influencers and families gathered for a celebration centered around culture, competition and Louisiana flavor.

Smoke Bayou hosted its inaugural Juneteenth Cook-Off on Saturday, where contestants competed in four categories, including jambalaya, crawfish, ribs and fried fish.

Calvin Collier, the owner of Smoke Bayou, said the cook-off was meant to bring people together around the Juneteenth holiday.

"Cook-offs always bring everybody together. It brings a lot of memories," Collier said. "I compete in Memphis in May every year, and on the way home, I was just thinking about what we could do. Something special, and I thought of a cook-off."