Smart glasses could be restricted with proposed law

BATON ROUGE - Technology is infiltrating face-to-face interactions, as smart glasses gain popularity and become more discreet. One Louisiana lawmaker wants to ensure that everyone involved in recorded conversations is aware.

As the market for wearable technology expands, State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, says she’s concerned about the invasion of privacy, noting that incidents of people being recorded without their consent are also increasing.

“I feel like it’s a conversation we need to have with this technological environment,” Schlegel said.

Last month, CNN reported that people online have posted videos of themselves trying to “pick up women in airports.” There were instances of people being recorded and videos being posted online without the other party being aware.

To address these issues, Schlegel has introduced a bill requiring smart glasses users to notify others when recording. The bill, as it stands, does not mandate consent, but without notification, the person recording could face a lawsuit.

Louisiana is a single-party consent state, meaning that in many cases, it is legal for conversations to be recorded without consent from another party.

The legislation would not apply to public or semi-public places, like government meetings, press conferences, public speeches, rallies, and sporting events.